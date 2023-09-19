First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Shares Down 0%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPA. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $1,006,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.