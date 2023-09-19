First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5224 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.