First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5224 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
