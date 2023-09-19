First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5224 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.