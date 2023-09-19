First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 2,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,991,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

