First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 2,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
