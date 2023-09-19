First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $87,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,487,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 349,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,150. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

