Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

