Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 33,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 76,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,633,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.