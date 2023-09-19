Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 951,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FMS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 455,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,571. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 114,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

