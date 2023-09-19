Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. Fuji Electric has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
