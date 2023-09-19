Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. Fuji Electric has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.