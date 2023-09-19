Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 14.3 %
Shares of HTOOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.74.
