Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of HTOOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.74.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

