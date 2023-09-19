Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Update

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $102.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Gecina has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

