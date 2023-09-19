Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Update

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Gecina Stock Performance
Gecina Company Profile
As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.
