Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 131,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Genetron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. Genetron has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Genetron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Genetron by 165.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genetron by 86.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

