Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genfit from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Genfit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNFT

Genfit Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Genfit

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,648. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Genfit by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genfit by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genfit by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Genfit by 1,992.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genfit by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.