Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global-e Online Price Performance

GLBE traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 1,512,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,125. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

