Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72. 277,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,456,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $688.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $837.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 303,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 233,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

