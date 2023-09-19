GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Trading Up 0.4%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 362,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
GoldMining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45.
About GoldMining
GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoldMining
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.