GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Down 4%

Shares of GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 10,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 48,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

GRC International Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About GRC International Group

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

