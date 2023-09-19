Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 581,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a market cap of $358.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

