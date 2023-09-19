Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

