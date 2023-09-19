Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 945,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $77.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

