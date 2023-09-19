Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 1,523,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $394.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.03. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

