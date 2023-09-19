HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
HCW Biologics Stock Performance
NASDAQ HCWB remained flat at $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,923. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.74.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
