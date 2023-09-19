HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCWB remained flat at $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,923. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

About HCW Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

