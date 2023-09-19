Head to Head Comparison: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) versus LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and LQR House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -3.14% 22.32% 8.20% LQR House N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.18 billion 4.68 -$71.00 million ($1.83) -142.11 LQR House N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Constellation Brands and LQR House’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LQR House has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Constellation Brands and LQR House, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 4 15 0 2.79 LQR House 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus target price of $270.05, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than LQR House.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats LQR House on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook's California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.