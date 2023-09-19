Head to Head Survey: PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and PICC Property and Casualty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 0 1 2 0 2.67 PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and PICC Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and PICC Property and Casualty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 1.76 PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.54

PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 69.5%. PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.4%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA beats PICC Property and Casualty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. It offers motor, accident and health, travel, leisure craft, valuables, liability, commercial, marine/transport, agriculture, natural perils, life, and pet insurance products. The company also provides defined contribution occupational pension schemes for businesses, which include disability pension, spouse/cohabitant pension, and child's pension products. It distributes its products through various distribution channels comprising office channel, call center, Internet, partners, and brokers to private and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About PICC Property and Casualty

(Get Free Report)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.