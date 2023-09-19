Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0508 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $19.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,258,642,433 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,258,642,432.879005 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0502762 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $20,497,385.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

