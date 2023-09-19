Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 545,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 151,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

