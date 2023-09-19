Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 438.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $69.72 on Tuesday, hitting $1,980.00. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $1,113.55 and a 1 year high of $2,271.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,082.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,072.16.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

