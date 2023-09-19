Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 438.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $69.72 on Tuesday, hitting $1,980.00. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $1,113.55 and a 1 year high of $2,271.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,082.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,072.16.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.