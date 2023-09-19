Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 1,155,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

