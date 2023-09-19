Hoese & Co LLP Buys Shares of 540 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. 1,826,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

