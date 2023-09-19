Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. 1,309,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,858. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

