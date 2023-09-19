Hooked Protocol Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and $6.17 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.85384324 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $18,509,523.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

