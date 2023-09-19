Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSPO. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,585,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,344,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

HSPO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 85,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,154. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

