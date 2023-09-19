Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 44,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,777. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $410,211,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.