Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

HDSN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 298,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,784,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 425,393 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,085,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 691,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,960,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 96,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.