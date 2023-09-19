Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
HBANL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,640. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.