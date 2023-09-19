Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,640. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

