HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 111.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HUTCHMED by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 19.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 189,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

