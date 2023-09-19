Hxro Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.32 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $79.32 million and approximately $0.77 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

