ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.17. The stock had a trading volume of 320,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $268.07.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in ICON Public by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in ICON Public by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.