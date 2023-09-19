Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 15,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 15,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The firm has a market cap of C$54.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28.
About Imaflex
Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.
