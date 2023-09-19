immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

immatics biotechnologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IMTXW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147. immatics biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On immatics biotechnologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in immatics biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

immatics biotechnologies Company Profile

immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of t-cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. our transformative product candidates are – best in class – adoptive cell therapies and bispecific tcr molecules. these products are directed against tumor targets that have been identified and validated by immatics’​ proprietary and world-leading xpresident® technology.

