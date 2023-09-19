Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $47,154.66 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $47,154.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 482 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $43,298.06.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $313,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $32,156.25.

Impinj Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 359,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Impinj

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.