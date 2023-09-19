India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.00

Shares of India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 271611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.01).

India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £155.88 million, a PE ratio of 4,056.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.79.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.