Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,330,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 39,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 3,171,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,489,555. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 22.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Infosys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Infosys by 14.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 585,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

