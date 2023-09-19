Ingenta plc (ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on October 23rd

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Ingenta stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.81 million, a PE ratio of 765.63 and a beta of 0.34. Ingenta has a 52 week low of GBX 90.03 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.95 ($1.67).
About Ingenta
