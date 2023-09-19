Ingenta plc (ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on October 23rd

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

Ingenta stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.81 million, a PE ratio of 765.63 and a beta of 0.34. Ingenta has a 52 week low of GBX 90.03 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.95 ($1.67).

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

