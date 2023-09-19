Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 355,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Inhibrx has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $906.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 5,168.31% and a negative net margin of 28,749.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 511,627 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $9,899,982.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

