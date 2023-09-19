Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 622 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $39,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,999,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,204 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $108,046.96.

On Monday, July 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $137,886.72.

On Monday, June 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,943. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.96 and a beta of 2.09. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $144.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Impinj

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.