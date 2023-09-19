Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

IART stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 339,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,657. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.78. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

