Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 4.4%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.16. 59,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 320,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.32.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

