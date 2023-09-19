Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $14.68 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00011091 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $14.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00027430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,121,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,876,608 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

