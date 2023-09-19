ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ioneer Price Performance

NASDAQ IONR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796. ioneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

