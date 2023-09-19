IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Trading Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 3,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Company Profile
IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).
